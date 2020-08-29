East Peoria police investigating multiple burglaries around Highview Road

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of East Peoria has seen a rise in burglaries and East Peoria police are asking for the public’s help in stopping them.
Police say they are investigating several incidents in the area ranging from residential and motor vehicle burglaries to grand theft auto.
These occurred Thursday night at the 1600 — 1700 blocks of Highview Road and the surrounding streets. East Peoria police are asking the community to ensure that vehicles and residences are locked and secured.
Anyone with suspect information or surveillance video is encouraged to contact Detective Ernst at 309-427-7707.
