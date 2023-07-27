EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Police Department joined forces with other law enforcement agencies from Illinois and ten other states Wednesday to combat speeding.

This year’s high visibility Speed Awareness Day enforcement campaign is part of a continued effort to address the trend of speeding that leads to serious and even deadly crashes.

According to Illinois State Police (ISP), speeding is involved in one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities nationwide.

“Many people view speeding as less dangerous than impaired or distracted driving,” said ISP Division of Patrol Lieutenant Colonel Chris Owen. “However, data shows speeding continues to be a leading cause of injury and fatal crashes across the country.”

East Peoria Police Sergeant Brad Phelps said last year, they wrote 471 speeding violations. He said when people are speeding, it’s harder to stop, which causes more damage.

“When people are going faster it takes longer to stop, they need a longer distance to break,” Phelps said. “When they have collisions at the higher speed, there tends to be more damage… More damage to the car, more internal damage, more injuries, more fatalities, etc.”

If you are pulled over for speeding 1 to 25 miles over the speed limit, you will be given a $164 fine.

Other states that participated in the event included Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri.

