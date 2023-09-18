EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help with an assault investigation on Monday.

According to an East Peoria Police Facebook post, at approximately 3 p.m. on Sept. 8, a man assaulted a woman in the area of Shoshone, Simon, Juniper and Highview Drives.

The man was believed to have been soliciting the area as a solar panel salesman.

Anyone with possible photos or video of the suspect is asked to contact East Peoria Police Detective Alvarez at (309) 427-7708.