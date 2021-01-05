East Peoria Police looking for person of interest

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria Police Department officers are asking for the community’s help in finding a person of interest.

In a Facebook post, officers posted three photos of the person wearing a black jacket, white beanie and black and white face covering.





The East Peoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying this man.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man is encouraged to call Detective Robert Vester at 309-427-7706.