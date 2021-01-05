East Peoria Police looking for person of interest

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria Police Department officers are asking for the community’s help in finding a person of interest.
In a Facebook post, officers posted three photos of the person wearing a black jacket, white beanie and black and white face covering.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man is encouraged to call Detective Robert Vester at 309-427-7706.
