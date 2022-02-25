EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – An East Peoria police officer that was hit by an intoxicated driver last year is now home after weeks of physical rehabilitation.

Thursday, Officer Karson Klyber returned to his East Peoria home with his fellow police officers helping him indoors.

In late December 2021, Klyber was seriously hurt when investigators said 29-year-old Ashley L. List, from Peoria, was driving under the influence of alcohol and hit the parked East Peoria Police squad car that Klyber was inside of.

At the time, Klyber was helping with another crash in Tazewell County. List was not seriously hurt, but she did face a slew of charges, including a Scott’s Law violation.

Following the crash, police agencies across Central Illinois escorted Klyber to a rehabilitation facility in Chicago. He has been recovering there since January 14. Even though Klyber is back home, he said the work is not over just yet.

In a statement to WMBD News, Klyber said, “I’m going to continue rehab up in Chicago at Shirley Ryan Monday through Thursday. It is unknown how long my out patient rehab will be but there is no giving up now. I’m not content with where I’m at. I’ll be content when I’m back in that uniform again next to my brothers in blue!”