East Peoria Police officer transported to hospital after squad car hit by other vehicle

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An East Peoria Police officer was helping with traffic control on a crash when his squad car was struck by a vehicle.

The officer was inside his vehicle at the time of the crash with his emergency lights activated, according to Illinois State Police.

This happened around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday night on I-74 eastbound near milepost 95 in East Peoria.

The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries but was taken to a local hospital.

Eastbound lanes were shut down for the investigation and traffic was being diverted at exit 94.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

