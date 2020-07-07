East Peoria police report a missing person

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Police Department is asking for help finding a man who has been missing for five days.

23-year-old Jordan T. Kramer of Bartonville, Ill. was last seen Thursday, July 2, leaving a CVS at 2540 East Washington St. around 7:30 p.m. The missing person report described Kramer as a white male around 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 250 pounds. Kramer has dirty blonde hair, hazel eyes, and several tattoos, including a dragon on his left arm, a wolf on his left shoulder, and a deer head on his right forearm.

He was reportedly wearing a maroon t-shirt, gray athletic shorts, and flip flop sandals. He drives a dark gray/black 2015 Ford Fusion with an Illinois license plate reading AZ62828.

Anyone with information on Kramer’s location is encouraged to contact Detective Jason Ernst at 309-427-7707 or the East Peoria Police Department at 309-698-4700.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected