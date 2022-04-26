EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Shelby Jade Drake, 18, is reportedly 5’4″, 200 lbs, has brown eyes, and blonde hair that is currently dyed auburn. She was last seen in the 4800 block of View Drive.

Drake has a diagnosed medical condition, is ambidextrous, and has a healed fractured elbow. On her right bicep, she has a tattoo of two fish in a circle, a mole on the left side of her mouth, an industrial bar piercing on her right ear, and an inner ear piercing on her left ear.

She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black tactical backpack.

Drake was originally reported missing out of San Antonio but could be in the East Peoria area. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the East Peoria Police Department at 309-698-4700.