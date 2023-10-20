EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Police Department wants help to locate a missing 19-year-old who was last seen Thursday evening.

According to an Endangered Missing Person Advisory Alert, Damon J. Lindee, 19, is 6-foot, 2-inches tall and 190 pounds. He has brown hair and is wearing a light red T-shirt and black shorts. He was last seen at his home which is on Vonachen Court but is believed to have left on foot.

The department said he has a condition that places him in danger.

Any person with information regarding Lindee’s whereabouts should contact the East Peoria Police Department at (309) 698-4700, or contact 911.