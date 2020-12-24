East Peoria Police warn about holiday scam

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Police Department is warning the community of a holiday phone scam.

Police said several residents have received phone calls saying the police department is raising money. The EPPD is not raising money for the department.

The police department would not make a phone call asking the community for money.

Any person who receives one of these calls should not give out any personal information such as account numbers or credit card details.

Police said if you wish to donate to a fundraiser, contact them through the phone or in person.

