EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– East Peoria police have partnered up with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) for a new impaired driving campaign, according to an East Peoria police news release.

As part of the “Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High. Get a DUI” campaigns, law enforcement across Illinois will have zero tolerance for alcohol or drug-impaired driving from Dec. 15 to Jan. 2 to keep roads safe for the holidays.

“If you’ll be celebrating with festive drinks or other impairing substances, make a plan for a safe ride home before you leave for the party,” said Chief David Catton.

He continued, “Driving impaired is simply unacceptable. That’s why we make zero exceptions and arrest all impaired drivers. There are no excuses.”

East Peoria police are recommending the following tips:

Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride-sharing service.

If available, use your community’s sober ride program

If you see an impaired driver on the road, pull over and contact Local Law Enforcement .

. Have a friend who is about to drive impaired? Take their keys and make arrangements to get them home safely. They’ll thank you later.

Remember to buckle up!

One person is killed in drunk driving accidents approximately every 45 minutes according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System.