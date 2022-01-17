East Peoria Potbelly donating all proceeds Tuesday to injured police officer

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An East Peoria restaurant is raising funds for a police officer hit by a drunk driver while on duty late December.

Alexandrea Brabson, general manager at Potbelly in East Peoria, said 100% of sales on Tuesday will be donated to Officer Karson Klyber and his family. She said she went to high school with Klyber and her husband played football with him.

“We really wanted to do something nice for him and his family during this difficult time and we’re a neighborhood sandwich shop so I figured we could help out,” she said.

Brabson said the owner was immediately on board when she pitched the idea.

“We are in a position to be able to do something like that, offer someone in our community, especially a police officer, [support]. We definitely like supporting them, and we felt this was a good way to show support for them,” she said.

Brabson said Potbelly will be fully staffed Tuesday in anticipation of the hungry crowds, adding they have received a lot of pre-orders already. She said they hope to raise $800-1,000 for the Klyber family. They are also accepting donations.

“I’m hoping for a really good turnout. This is a really good thing for him and it’s a really good thing to get the community in here, involved, and we’re super excited for it,” she said.

Klyber was hit by a drunk driver on Dec. 29 while on duty in a police car assisting with a different crash on Interstate 74. He reportedly could not feel anything from the waist down.

Klyber was escorted to Chicago for rehabilitation on Jan. 14.