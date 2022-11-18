EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of East Peoria is preparing for the 38th Annual Parade of Lights Saturday.

The Parade will feature about 30 floats, including the return of the U.S.S. East Peoria.

East Peoria Public Relations Coordinator Jill Peterson called the parade a staple of East Peoria culture.

“This is such a tradition for families. We have people who came as little kids and now they’re bringing their kids and in some cases their grandkids,” Peterson said. “We have people come from out of state to see the Festival of Lights. It’s just a wonderful thing and the start of everybody’s holiday tradition.”

The parade will start at East Washington Street and Douglas Lane, and end at Taylor Street and Springfield Road. A full map is available here.

The full parade will be available to watch on both the WMBD and the East Peoria Festival of Lights Facebook pages, and on CIProud.com at 5:45 p.m. Saturday.