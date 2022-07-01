EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– East Peoria is getting ready for their big Fourth of July celebration, Red White and Boom.

Every year thousands of people gather to see the spectacle because it’s one of the biggest firework shows in Illinois. For the first time post-COVID pandemic, East Peoria will be shooting off fireworks from a barge on the Illinois River.

While many officials are excited to get back to normal, the Director of East Peoria special events said they’re taking the right precautions to make sure people have fun and act responsibly.

“Be patient when the shows over. Everyone comes to the riverfront at different times. Midday, morning and nights and everyone’s trying to find a spot. So just be patient, the police are doing their jobs and getting people out as quick as possible” said McCarty.

Red White and Boom will be held at 9:30 p.m. on the 4th of July on the Illinois River.