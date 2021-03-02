East Peoria renews agreement with Prochamps

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria City Council renewed its agreement with Prochamps for the city’s Vacant & Foreclosed Property program Tuesday, March 2.

The program helps register updated contact information of the owners of foreclosed and vacant properties. So far 296 properties have been registered with the program.

Commissioner Mark Hill said the service is very useful to the city.

“Sometimes tax records are not updated when properties change hands with banks and foreclosures, and so this has been a tool that has been very valuable to the city,” Hill said.

Prochamp charges a $250 fee to property owners when registering, $150 of that goes back to the city. So far, the program has raised over $42,000 for the city.

The Agreement passed three to two, with Commissioners Seth Mingus and Michael Sutherland voting against the agreement.

Commissioner Sutherland said he believes most of the information is none of the city’s business.

“This is Big Brother stuff as far as I’m concerned,” Sutherland said. “I think it is us eating our own.”

The full council meeting can be watched on Facebook.