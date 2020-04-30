East Peoria residents given alternate recycling locations

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria residents have some options when it comes to recycling after the city announced it was temporarily suspending its curbside program beginning Friday.

Residents can take their materials to the 24-hour free recycling drop-off at Area Recycling, Inc., 14379 Illinois Route 29 in Pekin. Watch the video to see how it works.

Accepted are aluminum and steel cans, paper and cardboard, plastics, and glass, but the glass should be kept separate from the other items. Lids should be on containers such as milk jugs and plastic and glass bottles so the lids can be sorted correctly. Shredded paper can also be recycled if it is in a clear plastic bag or brown paper bag.

For more information, click here.

Additionally, residents have another location to drop off recyclables as well, at Midwest Fiber Recycling at 11709 N. Galena Rd. in Chillicothe. Midwest Fiber accepts paper, plastics, metal and aluminum cans, glass and cardboard.

Cost is free and the facility hours are 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information, call Midwest Fiber Recycling at (309) 579-2605.

The program’s suspension was announced during the April 21 East Peoria City Council meeting. The decision was made due to the financial impact COVID-19 has had on city revenue. City leaders said the decision will be re-evaluated in the spring of 2021.

Recycling toters can be used as garbage toters during the program’s suspension.

