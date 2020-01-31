East Peoria school responds to recent threats, confusion

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Community High School district superintendent is clarifying recent incidents that startled some parents.
On Friday, superintendent Marjorie Greuter said parents were concerned over reports of a “disturbing” Snapchat photo going around. The photo was from the user “epfrogman,” allegedly depicting somebody pointing a gun at the camera while wearing a mask.
Greuter said the school investigated and identified the person or people involved in the situation. Leaders are discussing how to take appropriate action with those involved.
“We have no reason to think anyone is in danger,” she said.
Some students and parents thought the Snapchat incident was related to something that happened in December, when there was a rumor going around about a threat being made at the school. The school on Friday received a “volume of calls” about possible lockdowns, which did not happen.
The rumored threat was debunked, Greuter explained, saying it was “thoroughly investigated” and that what was said was not referring to school or a shooting in any way. She said the police were never involved because it was unfounded.
“Parents were not notified because it was completely unfounded. Unfortunately, the rumor resurfaced after break as a result of social media and students talking amongst themselves. The rumor was and still is completely unfounded,” Greuter said.
While no school can ever guarantee something won’t happen, I can say that student safety is our top priority and we investigate all reports seriously. If there had been any truth to the rumor, the police would have been notified, you would have been notified, and we would have taken additional measures.
As a wife and mother myself, I understand parents’ concerns for their children, especially in today’s society. We appreciate people’s willingness to say something if they see something. We encourage anyone with firsthand knowledge of a safety situation to bring it to us so we can investigate.
Thank you for your support of your child(ren) and EPCHS.Marjorie Greuter, Superintendent