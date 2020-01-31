East Peoria school responds to recent threats, confusion

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Community High School district superintendent is clarifying recent incidents that startled some parents.

On Friday, superintendent Marjorie Greuter said parents were concerned over reports of a “disturbing” Snapchat photo going around. The photo was from the user “epfrogman,” allegedly depicting somebody pointing a gun at the camera while wearing a mask.

Greuter said the school investigated and identified the person or people involved in the situation. Leaders are discussing how to take appropriate action with those involved.

“We have no reason to think anyone is in danger,” she said.

Some students and parents thought the Snapchat incident was related to something that happened in December, when there was a rumor going around about a threat being made at the school. The school on Friday received a “volume of calls” about possible lockdowns, which did not happen.

The rumored threat was debunked, Greuter explained, saying it was “thoroughly investigated” and that what was said was not referring to school or a shooting in any way. She said the police were never involved because it was unfounded.

“Parents were not notified because it was completely unfounded. Unfortunately, the rumor resurfaced after break as a result of social media and students talking amongst themselves. The rumor was and still is completely unfounded,” Greuter said.