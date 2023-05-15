EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of East Peoria will be seeking input on the striping of East Washington Street Tuesday.

According to a City of East Peoria Facebook post, the East Peoria City Council will hold a working session at 5:15 p.m. on May 16 for residents and business owners to share input on whether to follow the plan or keep the current lane configuration.

The city commissioned a study in 2017 to look at Washington Street from Main Street to I-74 due to concerns about pedestrian safety, parking availability and traffic speed.

The study’s proposed change will take the existing 10-feet wide, 4-lane configuration to a 12-feet wide, 3-lane configuration.

A concept will be presented During the working session.

The working session will occur at the Civic Plaza, 401 W. Washington St. in East Peoria.