East Peoria Shop and Stroll welcomes people back for a day of holiday gift-shopping

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — People looked for holiday steals and support local businesses at the shops in East Peoria’s Historic Four Corners for the annual FOLEPI Shop and Stroll, Saturday, Dec. 4.

The event is put on by My Picker’s Daughter and FOLEPI welcomed people back to enjoy shopping from 11 business, giveaways, and hors-drawn carriage rides for the eighth year.

The owner of the Emerald Tea Room, which has been in business for almost 25 years, said it’s wonderful to see the community continuing to support local businesses.

“The small businesses, you get a shopping experience,” Tripp said. “You get personal service here and a lot of times the owners know the customers, and a lot of time can help you pick out a gift.”

Anyone who spent 25 dollars received a free trip through the Festival of Lights Winter Wonderland.