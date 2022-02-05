East Peoria Shop Hop rewards guests for shopping local

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Even in almost subzero temperatures, the East Peoria community comes out to support their favorite local businesses for the annual Shop Hop event, Saturday, Feb. 5.

Organized by Tammy Smith, the owner of The Picker’s Daughter, the event invites people to shop unique, local finds while having the chance to win prizes.

“We’re basically just trying to get the community out and support the small businesses.”

This year, six stores along Taylor Street and the Historic Four Corners District participated: The Picker’s Daughter, Vintique, Sweet Accents, Enough Stuff, Comic Confections, and Craftology. Each person who visited all six received a punch card and was entered in to win one of many gift baskets or certificates from the shops.

Smith said the last Shop Hop event was held three years ago and they have had to cancel the last two year’s events due to COVID-19. She says it felt good to see people out shopping after a couple hard years for local businesses.

“Local shopping is important,” Smith said. “You know, in the middle of winter, it’s something to do and something going on after all the holidays.”

Sweet Accents, one of the new shops on the list, welcomed customers in for the event and celebrated their grand opening on Saturday. The store is a home décor store with a kid-inspired candy shop in the back.

Jamie Gens, the store’s owner, said the event helped her start making customer relationships with the community.

“After COVID, and we just had this nasty snow fall, it’s nice to get out and enjoy the community and the people who’ve come to visit and support me,” Gens said. “It’s been fun.”

Smith said around 20 winners will receive prizes. The winners will be drawn and notified on Feb. 8.