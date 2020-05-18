East Peoria student wins $10K scholarship from Taco Bell Foundation

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Taco Bell employee from East Peoria recently won a $10,000 scholarship from the company.

The employee, , Autumn Freeman, is one of 66 students nationwide to win a $10,000 Taco Bell Foundation Live Más Scholarship. She was chosen out of 11,000 students who applied to the program to pursue her passion of nursing and teaching.

Taco Bell awarded a total of 622 winners with $3 million in scholarships, and Autumn won the second-highest amount of $10,000. She currently teaches kids five years old and under at her church and said she will pursue a BSN in Nursing and a degree in Biblical Studies with the help of the scholarship.

The Taco Bell Foundation has awarded a total of $13.6 million in scholarships to more than 1,000 students since the program first opened in 2015.