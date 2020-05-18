Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

East Peoria student wins $10K scholarship from Taco Bell Foundation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Taco Bell employee from East Peoria recently won a $10,000 scholarship from the company.

The employee, , Autumn Freeman, is one of 66 students nationwide to win a $10,000 Taco Bell Foundation Live Más Scholarship. She was chosen out of 11,000 students who applied to the program to pursue her passion of nursing and teaching.

Taco Bell awarded a total of 622 winners with $3 million in scholarships, and Autumn won the second-highest amount of $10,000. She currently teaches kids five years old and under at her church and said she will pursue a BSN in Nursing and a degree in Biblical Studies with the help of the scholarship.

The Taco Bell Foundation has awarded a total of $13.6 million in scholarships to more than 1,000 students since the program first opened in 2015.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News