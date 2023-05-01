EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ongoing work for eastbound McClugage Bridge (U.S. Route 150) will cause traffic to change on the East Peoria side of the bridge.

According to an Illinois Department of Transportation press release, traffic pattern changes will begin May 3.

The new pattern will turn the right lane of eastbound Route 150 into an exit-only lane to southbound Main Street (Illinois Route 116). Drivers who wish to continue on either eastbound U.S. 24 or northbound Route 116 will use the left lane.

This traffic pattern is expected to be in place until early June. There will be no changes to the current traffic pattern on the Peoria side of the McClugage Bridge.

Drivers can expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes when possible. This is in addition to being urged to pay attention to changed conditions in active work zones.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.