EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– An emergency water main repair at the intersection of Main and Camp Streets has put a large chunk of East Peoria under a boil advisory.

The East Peoria City Facebook confirms the section under a boil order includes an area west of Main Street from the City limits on South Main Street to Camp Street and all side streets off W. Camp and all North Main Street addresses and side streets up to 2440 N. Main Street.

It is unknown how long the boil order will last.

Information about current boil orders can be found here.

