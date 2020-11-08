East Peoria veterans parade marches onto 89th year

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With Veteran’s Day right around the corner, Central Illinoisans took to the streets for one of the longest-running celebrations in the area.

Veterans were honored Saturday afternoon with the 89th annual Veterans Parade in East Peoria hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). Mayor John Kahl said it’s an important tradition for the city and a great honor to remember all those who have served.

Red, white and blue flooded Washington Street in East Peoria to remember and honor those who have spent their lives protecting others. Kahl said he was glad the parade came together with nice weather.

“We’re just glad we can accommodate our veterans today and celebrate what they’ve done for us and our country,” Kahl said.

Since the 1930s this parade has been held making it Tazewell County’s longest running parade in history according to the VFW. Kahl said support has been hit or miss some years, but was happy many came out.

“They’re building it back up and that’s my goal over the next few years is get it back to where it was,” Kahl said.

The event featured local law enforcement, first responders and the Mid-Illinois Corvette Club who showed off their rides. Rich Anderson, a member of the club said it’s an event they wouldn’t miss.

“As they say, freedom is not free,” Anderson said. “We wouldn’t have the free country we have if it wasn’t for our veterans.”

Anderson said many of the club’s members are veterans or know a veteran personally. He said they’re more than happy to show support.

“We honor all the veterans and we appreciate the risk and the efforts that they’ve taken,” Anderson said.

Mayor Kahl said while Saturday was about saying ‘thank you’, he encourages people to honor those who served everyday, not just on Veterans’ Day.

“Just give them a ‘thank you’, “Kahl said. “Something that small means an awful lot.”

The mayor said it was great seeing the community line up along Washington Street to come out and show their support for local and all veterans.

Anderson said the Mid-Illinois Corvette Club has participated in several parades, including the 4th of July in West Peoria and veterans events in Galesburg. He says they’re always looking for new members.

Veterans’ Day is this coming Wednesday, Nov 11th.

