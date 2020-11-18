East Peoria vote on a tax levy and annexing the Quail Meadows golf course

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria Council voted to levy a special service area property tax Tuesday.

The Special Service Area 2019A was previously approved by East Peoria Council for Access Road 6 road improvements. The property tax will affect property along the northern portion of Access Road 6 off of Illinois Route 116.

Money from the tax will go towards paying off the $400,000 loan the city took to make the roads improvements.

East Peoria Council also voted on annexing the Quail Meadows Golf Course into the city of East Peoria.

The Fon du Lac Park District requested the annexation of the property. The request was made to allow the city to connect the golf course to the city’s water system.

The council also amended the city code to establish regulations on short-term rentals like Airbnb’s.

Mayor John Kahl said the 36 annual Festival of Lights will go on as scheduled Saturday.

“It is a two and a half mile route, so there is plenty of room for everyone to spread out,” Kahl said.

Kahl commented on the Governor’s tier 3 mitigations that will be going into effect on Friday. Kahl said the city has been doing its best to find a balance while fighting COVID-19.

“That’s what it has been about since day one, finding a balance between protecting health and protecting livelihoods, and I think everyone has a right to protect their livelihood,” Kahl said.

Commissioner Dan Decker also commented on how he has recovered from a case of COVID-19.

“Throughout the process, I never felt like I was in danger, however, it is tough, and it’s definitely something to take seriously,” Decker said.

The complete city council meeting can be watched on Facebook.