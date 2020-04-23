East Peoria will be suspending its recycling program

Closings
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of East Peoria has announced it will be suspending its curbside recycling program starting May 1.

The suspension was announced during a city council meeting on April 21. The decision was made due to the financial impact COVID-19 has had on city revenue.

The curbside recycling program’s suspension will continue through the 2020-21 fiscal year. The suspension will be re-evaluated in spring 2021.

Recycling totes can be used as garbage totes while the program is suspended. City leaders plan to explore alternative options for those who still want to recycle.

