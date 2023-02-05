EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Friday morning, East Peoria Mayor John Kahl gave his annual State of the City “Eggs and Issues” presentation addressing problems in the city and developmental projects planned for 2023.

Kahl said the city will allocate $15 million to capital improvements among the projects.

“The most important thing out of that $15.1 million will impact the residents. We’re going to invest 6.1 million in street improvements this year,” said Kahl.

He said $6 million out of that $15 million will be going into road and street repairs. Specifically, $4 million will help fix roads like Riverside Drive along with Camp and Washington Street. The other $2 million will be going toward neighborhood and residential roads.

East Peoria’s Planning and Community Development Director Ty Livingston said fixing the minor issues that are plaguing much of the community shows the city is invested in taking care of its residents.

“Being at city hall, one of the first things we get a call about is, ‘hey, I’ve got a pothole in my neighborhood, can we get it taken care of?’ Those are things that really kind of hit home and that everybody has to deal with. If you can take care of those issues, it really shows that the community cares about what’s going on,” said Livingston.

The city also plans on opening more apartment complexes and improvements to the EastSide Centre.