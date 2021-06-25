East Peoria woman accused of killing boyfriend’s son appears in court for pretrial hearing

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — An East Peoria woman accused of killing her boyfriend’s son appeared in Tazewell County Court for a pre-trial hearing Friday.

Lesli Ann Jett, 34, is accused of beating her boyfriend Jeremy Thurman’s four-year-old son to death on February 18, 2020.

Jett told police the child slipped and fell, but Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said the boy’s injuries were “grossly inconsistent” with that claim.

Lesli Jett

The child slipped into a coma and died two days later at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Jett’s trial is set to begin on Monday, June 28 with jury selection. Opening statements are on Tuesday at 9 a.m. at Tazewell County Courthouse with Judge Gilfillan presiding.

Gilfillan said the trial will take two weeks, perhaps longer to July 12 and 13.

If convicted, Jett faces up to 100 years in prison.