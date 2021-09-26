East Peorians chip in to help clean neighbors yards who aren’t able to

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A group in East Peoria is lending a helping hand and giving their neighbor’s yards a makeover.

“Many hands make light work,” said Sherman.

Lisa Sherman and Korey Atterberry clean up yards and said anyone who wants to join is welcome to help the community.

“The feedback has been really good every single time we post a picture of the before and after we get so many comments, hundreds of comments that say hey thank you… seeing all of the work you’re doing is really making me believe in the good of humanity,” said Sherman.

She said it started in June when a neighbor needed help. Then, Sherman said she took the matter to Facebook on the Citizens of East Peoria page.

“Citizens of East Peoria Facebook page you can go there’s a google form where homeowners can fill it out. Now we are asking important questions like hey what’s preventing you from being able to take care of your home how are you going to be able to maintain it and then also how is another way you can pay it forward,” said Sherman.

Erin Blumenshire’s home is the fifth house to get a makeover. She said after injuring her back, the workload was just too much and she’s glad she lives in a community that takes care of each other.

“I reached out and filled out the application and within a day they wanted to look at my yard, its amazing and come to find out two of the crew are my neighbors,” said Blumenshire

She said she’s overwhelmed with the amount of support and is looking to pay it forward next year when she can get back to work.

“What a great service that it’s offering and it’s all volunteers, you can get out and help your neighbor you might have neighbors next door that weren’t able to do what they once were,” said Blumenshire.

The organizer said they will keep going until it’s too cold to be outside.