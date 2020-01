EAST PEORIA, Ill. — Leaders in East Peoria took to Facebook Thursday to let people know the notice they received about a tax rate increase was a mistake.

People received inserts with their Ameren Illinois bills saying the municipal utility tax rate was going up. According to the City, those were sent due to a programming error.

The Facebook post goes on to say that no increase has been passed and Ameren will be sending a new mailer out to notify people about the error.