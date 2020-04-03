East Peorians use hearts to show appreciation for essential workers

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hearts are still being used to decorate windows, doors, and garages throughout Central Illinois.

Adults and their children have been cutting paper hearts into all different shapes, sizes and colors and displaying them front and center in their windows to spread joy to onlookers.

People have also been using these hearts to say ‘thank you’ to the essential workers who are still out working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Kumer, who said he’s lived in East Peoria his entire life, said his son inspired him to place a giant heart with the words “Thank U” on his window.

“We have a son that’s an EMT and we know a lot of people that are on the front lines right now,” Kumer said. ‘They’re fighting the virus and we really appreciate everything they do and they should know that for sure.”

Kumer said the decorations in his window are meant to show appreciation for everyone who are currently putting their lives on the line to help others.