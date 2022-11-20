EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria has held its annual Festival of Lights parade for the last 38 years.

A staple in the city, this year’s parade featured more than 30 floats.

Thousands lined the streets Saturday night and braved the 20-degree temepratures to watch the floats drive by.

Cody Rager has been coming to the Festival of Lights since he was a young child.

He now has the opportunity to bring his family to the same event that he’s made fond of memories from his childhood.

“We remember doing it with our parents and it’s something that we talked about wanting to do with our kids when we had the chance. And it’s a really cool thing that the city does for everybody,” said Rager.

Kory Brown, director of tourism for East Peoria, said after the parade of lights ends this weekend, The floats will go to a drive-through attraction at Folepi’s Winter Wonderland.

“Tonight, we’re going to take them on the parade route. We’ll park them for the weekend. Monday morning, we’ll run them up to the park for the winter wonderland drive-thru displays,” said Brown.

The Festival of Lights runs until Jan 2, 2023.