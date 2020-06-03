East Peoria’s farmers market starts up Friday

Closings
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Farmers Market in the Levee District returns this Friday.

Vendors will offer produce, meat, flowers, baked goods, honey, hemp items, dog treats, jewelry, and more. Live music will be featured every week. This marks the ninth annual farmer market for the city.

City leaders said face masks are recommended but not required, and both customers and vendors will practice social distancing. A hand sanitizing station will be available, as well as free 2-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer.

Customers cannot touch products but will instead point to the items they want. The vendor will bag the items and hand the bag to the customer.

Additionally, credit and debit cards are the preferred payment method to limit cash handling.

