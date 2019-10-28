East Peoria’s Granite City shuts down

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — A popular Peoria-area restaurant is shutting down.

Granite City informed its employees the restaurant and brewery is shutting its doors in a Monday morning meeting.

In an email to staffers, Granite City said the decision to close was due to the “financial state” of the location. They also said the location, at 230 Conference Center Dr. East Peoria, could not sustain operations in “such a business environment.”

The restaurant is also marked “permanently closed” on Google. Its location on the Granite City website was also removed.

There are still locations in Naperville, Rockford and Schaumburg.

This story will be updated.