East Peoria’s mayor spreads message of hope in 2021 State of the City Address

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Friday morning, the East Peoria Chamber of Commerce held the 2021 State of the City at the Paradice hotel and casino.

Mayor John Kahl hoped to spread a message of positivity, and he said things are looking up after a difficult 15 months. Kahl said in 2020, the city staff had to make immediate and difficult decisions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the pandemic hit East Peoria, the city council revised the FY2021 budget with a 15% reduction in operating expenses. Total revenue for the budget comes out to $55,091 and total expenses sit at $83,385,382.

Fifty percent of the expense is for city public works and the Wastewater Treatment Plant Project. The project will cost about $68 million and is estimated to be completed by the end of July 2023.

Kahl also mentioned the five-year Capitol Improvement Plan, which is expected to cost the city $17,131,300.

Kahl said fire department calls increased 30%, averaging 4,000 calls of service last year. About 70% were from senior living facilities.

He was proud of the police department as well. The city received over 22,000 calls for service. Kahl said they hope to replace a fleet of police vehicles.

Also mentioned during the meeting were the eight days of riots in 2020. Kahl noted the police force did a good job protecting East Peoria’s residents and businesses and said this means the force needs new equipment like tasers.

Kahl also honored Officer Bieber, who was stabbed on the job in February.

Several improvements to the city’s infrastructure were announced as well as the upcoming opening of a new hotel. He said the Farmer’s Market, which opens Friday, will be great for the city. Levee park will also get improvements this summer.

Fondulac Library received an LED lighting installation. They will hold their first shredding event on June 26.

District 86 implemented an SRO program, which Kahl said was a success.

The East Peoria Community Branding Project 2021 has been in the works for two years after taking a hiatus in 2020. Kahl said the project is in the “positioning” phase currently.

Toward the end of the meeting, Kahl acknowledged the trophy positioned on his podium. The trophy commemorates East Peoria’s win in the 2020 Great Christmas Light Fight. The East Peoria Festival of Lights was awarded $50,000, which will go back into the festival.