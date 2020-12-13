East Peoria’s Winter Wonderland attracts more even more spectators

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Festival of Lights continues with the Winter Wonderland light display.

Located at the Veterans Park of the Fondulac Park District, the display runs just over a mile.

The Director of Tourism and Special Events for the city of East Peoria, Doug McCarty, said that “Winter Wonderland” typically is very busy on weekends, especially as Christmas draws closer.

This year, however, the event is more popular than ever.

“There’s no entertainment, no other things to do really, so people are in their warm cars, got their snacks, and they’re ready to go tonight,” McCarty said.

McCarty said that they can expect an average of 250 cars per hour on a given weekend evening.

Revenue from the light display goes back into the Festival of Lights, East Peoria, Illinois (FOLEPI). McCarty said they are hoping to add two more floats to next year’s display.

Cars were lined up over Three Par Ln. onto Springfield Rd. by 4:30 p.m. even though admission started at 5. Traffic was backed up well past Washington St.

The Winter Wonderland light display will continue nightly until Jan. 3.