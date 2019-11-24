East Peoria’s Winter Wonderland returns for the 27th year

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — A nearly three-decade-long tradition continued Saturday.

This year marks the 27th year for the East Peoria Festival of Lights Winter Wonderland drive-through. People can enjoy the brightly lit floats from the Festival of Lights parade from the comfort of their own car.

Doug McCarty, Director of Tourism and Special Events for the city of East Peoria, said this portion is one of the biggest parts of the Festival of Lights event.

“We take the floats from the parade, and we bring them up here, get them all set in place and then fill it in with our two-dimensional displays, and we’re open tonight all the way through New Year’s Eve,” McCarty said.

Many Central Illinois natives got the chance to drive through East Peoria’s bright and colorful displays as apart of a yearly tradition. But there are those like David and Jenny Auxier, who are new to the area and said this event made them feel like they were back home.

“I’ve always loved light festivals,” Jenny Auxier said. “We actually grew up in Missouri and they have a light festival that we went through every year and so this is like going back to my childhood.”

She and her husband David said the festive displays from the parade including trains, snowmen, dragons, etc, were even more special because it was the first time their two-year-old son Andrew got the chance to experience them.

“Honestly for me [the most fun part] was just seeing him react to all the different lights and watching how much fun he was having,” David Auxier said.

“I think it’s just fun to get to see everyone come through and go do this together and enjoy the holiday season,” Jenny said. “It’s just one more way to make memories as a family”

McCarty said for anyone planning to come, it’s best to come Sunday through Thursday to avoid lines and he also recommends trying to come during the snowfall to really get the Christmas feeling.

The city of East Peoria also posted on its website every vehicle through the drive-through display on Mondays from November 25 through December 30 will receive a free dessert at Chick-fil-A East Peoria.

Winter Wonderland is open from 5 pm to 9 pm Sunday through Thursday and 5 pm to 11 pm Friday and Saturday at 123 Par 3 Lane. Admission is $10 for cars, trucks, and vans, $30 for a small party bus and $150 for full-size charter buses.