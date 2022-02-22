PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) – A plot of land that included the former home of Flores Music in Peoria Heights has a new owner.

According to online Peoria County property records, Princeton-based Beck Oil Company has purchased the property along 900 East War Memorial Drive.

Beck Oil Company operates 17 gas station convenience stores in Illinois, according to their website. This includes locations in Chillicothe, Pekin, and Washington.

In August 2021, the land near East War Memorial Drive and additional land nearby was bought from three different sellers, including:

Michael, Victor, and Mark Flores for $1,200,000.

Maronite Land Company for $300,000.

Shane Souba for $750,000.

Specific plans for the property haven’t been revealed, but Tuesday, Peoria Heights Mayor Michael Phelan confirmed the village is working with the company on the site.

“They’re going to employ a nice number of people and I think the Heights residents will like what’s going to come to fruition on that site,” Phelan said.

Star Jazikoff, a neighbor in the area, said nearby construction was not a worry, but she did share concerns about the potential for additional traffic.

“I have a 6-year-old now who loves riding his bike and it’s very hard to get him to ride out here because there’s constant traffic, and whatever’s going up there whether that’s a gas station, car wash, or whatever, it’s going to bring in a lot more traffic,” Jazikoff said.

Phelan said once plans for the site are announced by a developer, there will be meetings where the public will have the opportunity to comment.