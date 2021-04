PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) -- An Easterseals family is showcasing how down syndrome and adoption can make a family whole.

“I’m married to my husband Omar. We have 4 children, our oldest son Mateo is almost 8, Luca is 5 and a half then we have Cruz who is almost 3, and we just recently adopted Livia from Ukraine, and she is 2 and a half," Trisha Romero explained.