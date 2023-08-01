BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Beginning Tuesday at 6 a.m., the eastbound lanes of Washington Street, from Fairview Avenue to Moore Street, will be closed to all traffic due to sewer work.

All traffic should use alternate routes to avoid delays. The eastbound lanes of Washington Street will be reopened as soon as work is completed.

For more information, call Colleen Winterland, Superintendent of Streets & Sewers, in the City of Bloomington Public Works Department at (309) 434-2225 or email publicworks@cityblm.org.