HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — Two hundred people enjoyed Easter brunch with a view on Sunday.

Wildlife Prairie Park hosted its first Easter brunch since 2019. The Vice President of Development and Marketing, Jen Funk, said the brunch was held in the Haspel Deck.

Funk said the venue went under construction last year, and they are excited to introduce the new look for future events. Funk said when tickets were available, they sold out within a week.

“We’ve had an incredible turnout, everyone has been very excited to be here and have brunch. The vibe in here has just been wonderful today, everybody has been happy and laughing, and it has just been really positive. We’re just really excited to see everyone back at the park,” said Funk.

Funk said they are still planning for Mother’s and Father’s Day events, but an updated schedule will be on their website.