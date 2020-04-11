Easter Bunny makes a stop in Germantown Hills

GERMANTOWN HILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — While many Easter traditions were canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns, one local fire department made sure kids still got to see the Easter Bunny.

Germantown Hills Fire Department drove through the town, Saturday morning, with the Easter Bunny as the special guest.

They flashed truck lights, sounded the sirens and waved to all those who came out to watch.

“We heard that Willow Hill United Methodist Church’s Easter Eggstravaganza was canceled, but the Easter Bunny still wanted to see all its friends,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.

Regan Wilmot, the woman behind the bunny mask, said her mother got the idea from a Facebook video. She said she’s ecstatic kids in the area won’t entirely miss out on their Easter experience.

“This is a great way for kids all throughout Germantown Hills to see the Easter Bunny,” Wilmot said. “So I’m really excited to be able to drive around town and see everyone and help bring that tradition to life this year. “

Lonnie Beckwith, third assistant chief at the fire department, said they also hope to do drive-by birthday parades for children whose birthday parties were cancelled due to Illinois’ stay-at-home order.