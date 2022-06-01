PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After more than four decades of service, Steve Thompson is retiring from his work at Easterseals.

The president and CEO announced his plans on Wednesday morning. His last day will be August 31. Melissa S. Riddle will step into the role of president following his retirement.

“I am proud of the positive impact Easterseals has had in the lives of children and families in Central Illinois for the past 103 years. Going forward, Easterseals is committed to sustaining and growing that impact,” shared Steve Thompson. “During the past year, Melissa Riddle has demonstrated a passionate sense of purpose and the skills to advance our mission. I’m confident that Easterseals will thrive under her operational expertise and leadership.”

In 1981, Thompson began his career at Easterseals and moved into the president and CEO role in 1986, according to a press release.

“It has been a remarkable privilege to be a part of an organization focused on ensuring that every child is given the opportunity to reach their full potential,” said Steve Thompson. “I have been honored to work alongside our dedicated staff, tireless volunteers, and an extraordinary Board of Directors.”