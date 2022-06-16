CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker has signed into law a bill designating the eastern milksnake as the official snake of Illinois.

Pritzker signed House Bill 4821 on Thursday to recognize the reptile. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Dave Severin (R-Benton), credits 11-year-old Gentry Heiple from Carterville, IL, with the idea.

Heiple reached out to Severin to learn about legislature, and to learn why Illinois didn’t already have a state snake when it had a state bird, state flower, state fish, and more. Severin then helped Heiple present his idea to the House State Government Administration Committee, and it was eventually drafted into law.

“I decided to do this bill to try and highlight the good and importance of snakes all over,” said Heiple. “And by doing this I was able to visit the capitol and meet some of the most important people in Illinois. And I am very grateful and appreciative of all the people who supported me and voted yes on the bill. I was surprised to see the amount of people with such fear be so intrigued and supportive of this snake bill.”

During the spring session of the General Assembly, Heiple was able to visit the House of Representatives and experience the legislative process that goes into creating a law. Today, Gov. Pritzker applauded his work.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our young Illinoisans, like Gentry Heiple, who have gotten involved in our state’s legislative process,” said Pritzker. “Gentry, may you continue to use your voice to advocate for change —making our state better one bill at a time.”

Earlier this month, Pritzker signed a bill designating dolostone as the official state rock of Illinois. A full list of Illinois state symbols can be found at the Illinois DNR website.