Easterseals 5k kicks off a week-long fundraising effort

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Community members filled the streets of the Levee District Saturday, April 17, running, walking, or rolling to raise money for Easterseals Central Illinois.

The Run.Walk.Roll 5K kicks off a week’s worth of fundraisers for the organization, which provides therapies for kids with developmental disabilities and other special needs.

Amy Braet, one of the organizers, said this year the event was able to be held virtually and in-person, welcoming back the group run while keeping the event open to people not in the area.

“We’re happy to see the support, not only with the Central Illinois Community that’s been so great to us but also throughout the US,” said Braet.

All of the proceeds will go towards services that help more than 5,000 children in Central Illinois. It’s a cause running enthusiasts are more than happy to get behind, and many others are grateful for.

“My son was a former Easterseals patient, so that’s another thing that’s warming my heart about it,” said Chris Mullis.

Braet said this event isn’t only about raising money, it’s also about offering a fun, inclusive event for the families and children Easterseals serves every day.

“You see the kids coming out with their families from Easterseals and everyone’s supporting and their milestones that they’ve achieved,” Braet said. “It’s really not meant to be a competitive race, it’s just meant to be a celebration.”

For more information about Easterseals and upcoming events, visit their website.