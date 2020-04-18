Easterseals 7th Annual Run, Walk, Roll takes place online

CENTRAL ILLINOIS–(WMBD)–Saturday was the kickoff to Easterseals of central Illinois’ 7th Annual Run, Walk, Roll event.

The event encourages people to get outside and move by running a 5K or walking a mile. From now until April 25th you can walk or run and raise money for Easterseals.

This year’s event took place virtually to maintain social distance during COVID-19.

Molly Hogeboom, outreach coordinator for Easterseals says this event is an important fundraiser.

“The support we get from this race is more important now than ever before. Recently we just launched telehealth and proceeds from this race to help with things like that. So that shows how important this race is,” Hogeboom said.

Hogeboom also says participants will still receive a medal and shirt from this year’s marathon.