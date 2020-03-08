Easterseals and WMBD celebrate successful 2020 telethon

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–For over 100 years Easterseals of Central Illinois has been helping children and their families reach their full potential with help along the way. This weekend the central Illinois community had the opportunity to donate to the nonprofit. and impact local children and adults.

The 46th Annual Easterseals Telethon took place at the Par-a-Dice Hotel and Casino Friday and Saturday night. Since 1974, Easterseals of Central Illinois hosts the annual telethon; a big fundraising effort providing funds essential to the organization.

“That money will help us to keep providing critical services that we do and ensure every kid feels 100 percent included and 100 percent empowered,” said outreach coordinator, Molly Hogeboom.

This year was no different. Donations were well over the 3 million dollar mark.

“The total for this year was 3,204,198 dollars,” said Easterseals kid, Hayden Fay.

Easterseals kids and families feel a direct impact from the funds.

It means a lot because Easterseals supports a lot of kids who have disabilities and so this is a lot of money to support a lot of kids,” Fay said.

“It’s become part of our weekly routine to go down there. We figured out a lot more about him and some of the things that he does; there’s the reasoning for it versus just random kid stuff,” said Easterseals parent, Brian Horstman.

Sarah Villa, says her family would be completely lost if it wasn’t for Easterseals.

“They’ve really stepped in and opened our eyes as to what’s possible with Chloe’s development and seeing all these amazing kids with all they’ve achieved through the help of EasterSeals is fantastic,” Villa said.

To anyone that donated, Villa wants them to know it’s greatly appreciated.

“Even if nobody is able to thank you in person, just know we are thanking you from the bottom of our hearts through knowing that the donations are rolling in,” Villa said.

The Easterseals telethon aired on WMBD and WYZZ.

