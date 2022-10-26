PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — At Easterseals Central Illinois, the motto is that ‘every child deserves the best.” During Steve Thompson and his wife Morene’s 42 years of service they exemplified that.

The Thompsons have devoted themselves to lifting others and filling their lives with hope, laughter, and a world of possibility. Over the last 42 years at Easterseals, Steve and Mo have built a legacy that will live on for years.

Their tenure at Easterseals saw them help countless children feel valued, included, loved, and empowered. And that’s why this year’s dinner tribute is worth celebrating.

Although Steve and Mo officially stepped away from their role with Easterseals at the end of August this yea, they will continue to change the lives of those in need. They also have their hands full with 18 children and 31 grandchildren.

If you would like to come out and celebrate the Thompsons with Easterseals Central Illinois next weekend