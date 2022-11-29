PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Save the date! Easterseals’ 18th Annual Black and Blue Ball will be on Feb. 3, 2023 at the Peoria Civic Center.

The annual gala has raised more than $1 million for Easterseals Central Illinois, a nonprofit that helps kids with disabilities to reach their full potential.

This year’s theme is “Club Black and Blue” and will feature two local DJs playing rock, pop, country and everything in between.

Keeping with tradition, guests are encouraged to wear black tie and blue jean attire.

Tickets are $125 per person and $1,250 for a table of 10. Ticket prices increase Jan. 1.