PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Easterseals Illinois will host the 17th Annual Black and Blue Ball in the Peoria Civic Center on Friday, June 3.

According to an Easterseals press release, guests will enjoy dinner, a live silent auction, and live music from the headlining band Revel in Red.

Items that will be featured in the silent auction include an Apple watch, a Breckenridge retreat package, a Kate Spade handbag, and gift cards to premiere Central Illinois shops and restaurants.

All proceeds from the ball will go towards Easterseals to provide pediatric therapy to families in Central Illinois.

Tickets for the ball are on sale here. Updated information will be available on the Easterseals website, or on Facebook.